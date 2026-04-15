The EG4 Electronics 4G Monitoring Adaptor is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: 4G Monitoring Adaptor ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9355
Key Features
- Remote Monitoring
- Monitor EG4 18kPV or 6000XP inverters remotely.
- 4G Connectivity
- Utilize a 4G cellular connection for seamless monitoring.
- Long Service Period
- Comes with a pre-included SIM card with 5 years of service.
- SIM Card Renewal
- Renew 4G monitoring after 5 years by obtaining a new SIM card.
- User-Friendly
- Easy and convenient monitoring solution for 18kPV or 6000XP inverter systems.
Technical Specifications
|4G Monitoring Adaptor Identifier
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["Monitor your EG4 18kPV or 6000XP inverter remotely using this 4G Monitoring Adapter that replaces a WIFI monitoring adapter.","The adapter comes with a pre-included SIM card that provides 5 years of service.","After this period, simply obtain a new SIM card to continue 4G monitoring."]