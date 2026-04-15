The EG4 Electronics 4G Monitoring Adaptor is No positioning statement available.

Official Product Site

Key Features

Remote Monitoring
Monitor EG4 18kPV or 6000XP inverters remotely.
4G Connectivity
Utilize a 4G cellular connection for seamless monitoring.
Long Service Period
Comes with a pre-included SIM card with 5 years of service.
SIM Card Renewal
Renew 4G monitoring after 5 years by obtaining a new SIM card.
User-Friendly
Easy and convenient monitoring solution for 18kPV or 6000XP inverter systems.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for EG4 Electronics 4G Monitoring Adaptor
4G Monitoring Adaptor Identifier
Unique Selling Proposition: ["Monitor your EG4 18kPV or 6000XP inverter remotely using this 4G Monitoring Adapter that replaces a WIFI monitoring adapter.","The adapter comes with a pre-included SIM card that provides 5 years of service.","After this period, simply obtain a new SIM card to continue 4G monitoring."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9355-7ebb-77a9-a00e-44bebd870b65

Last Scraped: 2026-04-15T22:49:12.263665Z