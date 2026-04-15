The EG4 Electronics FlexBoss Screen Kit is No positioning statement available.

Unique Selling Proposition:

["Upgrade your solar system with the EG4 FlexBOSS Screen Kit, designed for real-time performance monitoring and seamless system adjustments.","Built specifically for the FlexBOSS21 inverter, this external LCD screen enhances accessibility and control, making it easier than ever to manage your power setup.","With a simple installation process, an intuitive interface, and powerful functionality, the FlexBOSS Screen Kit ensures a smooth and efficient user experience."]