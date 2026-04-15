The EG4 Electronics FlexBoss Screen Kit is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Fast & Easy Installation
Simple setup with no complicated wiring.
Real-Time Performance Monitoring
Instantly view system status, track performance, and diagnose issues.
Advanced System Control
Adjust key settings with ease for optimal efficiency.
Installer-Friendly Interface
Perform diagnostics and fine-tune settings without needing access to the EG4 Monitor Center.
Easy Installation & Setup
Quick, straightforward process for faster deployment.
Comprehensive Real-Time Monitoring
Track detailed system performance and quickly identify faults or issues.
Advanced Settings Control
Customize key system parameters with ease.
Installer-Friendly Accessibility
Offline interface allows diagnostics and fine-tuning without accessing the EG4 Monitor Center.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for EG4 Electronics FlexBoss Screen Kit
FlexBoss Screen Kit Identifier
Dimensions: 7.5 in. x 5.9 in. x 1.0 in.
Unique Selling Proposition: ["Upgrade your solar system with the EG4 FlexBOSS Screen Kit, designed for real-time performance monitoring and seamless system adjustments.","Built specifically for the FlexBOSS21 inverter, this external LCD screen enhances accessibility and control, making it easier than ever to manage your power setup.","With a simple installation process, an intuitive interface, and powerful functionality, the FlexBOSS Screen Kit ensures a smooth and efficient user experience."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9355-5a3e-7ea1-bd8a-71d76fb17e47

Last Scraped: 2026-04-15T22:49:06.968945Z