ChargePoint announces Express Solo EV charger with 600kW charging speed. The standalone charger delivers 40% higher power density and supports bidirectional charging for battery storage integration.PRODUCT URL
Founded in 2007 as Coulomb Technologies, the company rebranded to ChargePoint in 2012 to align with its expanding network of electric vehicle charging solutions. In 2021, the firm became a publicly traded company via a merger with Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation. ChargePoint has since co-developed technology with partners like Eaton to advance EVSE hardware and software integration.COMPANY URL
ChargePoint announces Express Solo EV charger with 600kW charging speed. The standalone charger delivers 40% higher power density and supports bidirectional charging for battery storage integration.PRODUCT URL
ChargePoint announces Premier Care concierge service providing personalized charging operations optimization. ChargePoint announces Support Portal self-service hub providing comprehensive case management and station visibility.PRODUCT URL