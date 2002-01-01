East Penn Manufacturing announces Deka Ready Power Lithium Bloc battery featuring a UL listed battery pack, BMS, and software. It offers 100 and 200 AH capacities and includes internal charging with a standard 25A charge current.PRODUCT URL
East Penn Manufacturing operates the largest single-site lead battery manufacturing facility in the world. The company manufactures diverse energy storage solutions under the Deka brand and manages specialized divisions such as MK Battery and East Penn Canada. Its operations focus on motive power, reserve power, and transportation, supported by an extensive battery recycling initiative called Power2Recycle.COMPANY URL
East Penn Manufacturing announces Deka Ready Power Lithium Bloc battery featuring a UL listed battery pack, BMS, and software. It offers 100 and 200 AH capacities and includes internal charging with a standard 25A charge current.PRODUCT URL