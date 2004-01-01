K2 Systems announces Pi-Rack mounting system featuring screw-free module mounting. The system supports module inclinations of 15° or 20° and utilizes steel components with a zinc-magnesium-aluminium coating.PRODUCT URL
Founded in 2004, K2 Systems specializes in the development of innovative mounting systems for photovoltaic installations. With over 20 years of experience, the company has evolved from a mounting component manufacturer to a provider of digital planning tools and specialized solutions for rooftops, facades, and carports worldwide.COMPANY URL
K2 Systems announces Pi-Rack mounting system featuring screw-free module mounting. The system supports module inclinations of 15° or 20° and utilizes steel components with a zinc-magnesium-aluminium coating.PRODUCT URL
K2 Systems announces MultiRail High mounting rail featuring 100 mm height for increased ventilation. K2 Systems announces MultiRail High CSM mounting rail featuring 100 mm height for corrugated sheet metal.PRODUCT URL
K2 Systems upgrades CrossConnector T mounting connector featuring a 50% reduction in screw requirements for faster installation. K2 Systems announces InsertionRail 2.0 mounting rail in a new 3.65 m length to improve transport flexibility.PRODUCT URL
K2 Systems updates InsertionRail mounting system with BasicClips compatibility for clamp-free module placement. The integration enables fast installation on trapezoidal sheet metal while providing controlled thermal expansion.PRODUCT URL