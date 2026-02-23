Victron Energy releases Venus OS v3.73 software update to expand system monitoring compatibility. Released today, Venus OS v3.73 adds support for several new products, including the VM-3P5A energy meter, new Carlo Gavazzi EM530-series meters, and Mopeka Pro-200B and Garnet SeeLeveL SOUL and 709-BTP7 Bluetooth tank sensors, along with various fixes and improvements. Add support for the VM-3P5A energy meter. Add support for the Carlo Gavazzi EM530-RG and EM530-MV meters. Add support for the Mopeka Pro-200B and Garnet SeeLeveL SOUL and 709-BTP7 Bluetooth tank sensors.PRODUCT URL