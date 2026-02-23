Victron Energy's SolarSense 750 is a self-powered wireless PV performance monitor designed to measure solar irradiance and estimated power for off-grid and grid-limited installations. By measuring solar irradiance, estimated PV power, and panel temperature in real-time, SolarSense helps you understand and make better use of available solar energy. With SolarSense 750, even if PV production has been throttled, the potential PV is now available via VRM, VictronConnect or for use in Node-RED. Potential PV can be used to decide when to switch on discretionary loads or compared with actual production to help assess system performance, spot issues such as shading or faults requiring maintenance. SolarSense 750 can also be used as a pre-sales pilot device to measure solar yield across different locations, panel orientations, and seasons, which is useful when designing and optimising PV installations.