12 Kempson Way Hillside Business Park

London, June 2, 2010 - Following the introduction of the Corporate Homicide Bill and latterly the Health & Safety (Offences) Act, a much higher price has been placed on compliance and avoidance of negligence. This, combined with increasing pressures on both suppliers and customers to look at more environmentally sound practices, is set to revolutionise the future of Legionella management.The most cost effective method of compliance with current Legionella guidance is based around maintenance of a strict temperature regime. Not only is this usually the most cost effective solution but, critically, allows for the creation of an audit trail in the form of temperature records.Despite this, for already busy Site Managers, Maintenance Staff and Contract Managers this can prove to be extremely labour intensive and time consuming. With recent innovations in already proven technology it is now possible to apply this technology directly to the requirements of ACOP L8 and drastically improve compliance, increase control parameters and reduce work hours required.How does Remote Temperature Monitoring Work? Remote Temperature thermometers are attached to the sentinel outlets, cold water storage cisterns and clarifiers. Where necessary, flushing units are installed to flush the hot and cold water services to obtain a reading as required under L8 and also to prevent the service becoming 'infrequently used'. Remote Temperature readings are transmitted back to a 'data concentrator' and are then uploaded to a secure server. End users are then able to view the real time monitoring data by means of an online portal. E-mail alerts can be set up using customized parameters to provide automated alerts should compliance levels not be achieved. What are the benefits? Increase compliance with L8 leading to reduced liability, Real time data, Hugely decreased labor costs, Elimination of human error, Automatic creation of audit trail, Maintenance free system requiring only 1 visit per year for tank inspections, Environmentally friendly, Secure and reliable, Less intrusive / disruptive to site, Easy multi / large site management.In conjunction with the above remote temperature monitoring offers a marked increase in compliance and accuracy as well as real cost savings. For more information, contact Nemco Utilities on 0800 0741237.