Company Profile
123 Zero Energy
We supply innovative and cost effective green home energy solutions to build a zero energy home. This includes solar air heating systems, solar thermal systems as we as DIY solar grid tie PV and solar geothermal kits. All kits are pre-engineered to provide the maximum returns with easy to install instructions. We service Canada and the US as well as the Caribbean. For more info call us 1 800 759 8990.
Contact Information
- Address
- #20 305 McKay Ave, winnipeg, MB R2G0N5 39
- Phone
- 204 977 3111
- dan@solartubs.com
- Website
- http://www.123zeroenergy.com