Company Profile

123 Zero Energy

123 Zero Energy logo
We supply innovative and cost effective green home energy solutions to build a zero energy home. This includes solar air heating systems, solar thermal systems as we as DIY solar grid tie PV and solar geothermal kits. All kits are pre-engineered to provide the maximum returns with easy to install instructions. We service Canada and the US as well as the Caribbean. For more info call us 1 800 759 8990.

Contact Information

Address
#20 305 McKay Ave, winnipeg, MB R2G0N5 39
Phone
204 977 3111

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