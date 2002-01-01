Company Profile
1a-Chat.com
1a-Chat is the newly launched camchat website that offers free service. Unlike some other websites which claim to provide similar services, they do not ask for your credit card at a later stage when you are just about to begin chatting. It is a truly community-driven site that is backed by a user base of more than 70,000 members.
Contact Information
- Address
- Hull, Humberside, HU3 1QR United Kingdom 226
- Phone
- 4932121087064
- matthiasmebes@ymail.com
- Website
- http://www.1a-chat.com