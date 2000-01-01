Company Profile
1st Light Energy Inc.
1st Light Energy Inc. was founded in January of 2005 with the vision to provide alternative energy solutions that positively impact our environment with solid financial returns for our customers – both residential and commercial. Through this vision, we have become one of the most experienced solar companies in the Nation. Many of our employees at 1st Light Energy started in the solar industry in the late 1990's and early 2000's.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1253 New Market Ave., South Plainfield, NJ 07080 227
- Phone
- 908-668-9040
- info@1stlightenergy.com
- Website
- http://www.1stlightenergy.com