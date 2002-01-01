Company Profile
2 Dockray Street
Life seems to be undone when you are diagnosed with critical illness. You begin to worry, not only about your health, but also your family and other dependants. It is in these conditions that you require a critical illness insurance, which can take care of your immediate and future financial requirements. With the launch of the website www.criticalillness.co.uk, this crucial requirement of the critically ill people of UK seems to be fulfilled.
The we
The we
Contact Information
- Address
- Colne, Lancashire, BB8 9HT United Kingdom 226
- Phone
- 01282859852
- marmstrong30@ymail.com
- Website
- http://www.criticalillness.co.uk