Company Profile
2008 GreenSummit
The 2008 GreenSummit will be held at the Phoenix Convention Center on Sept. 5-6, 2008.
GreenSummit will consist of over 100 conference sessions and green companies on display to showcase the best products, services and ideas relating to the concept of sustainability.
GreenSummit will consist of over 100 conference sessions and green companies on display to showcase the best products, services and ideas relating to the concept of sustainability.
Contact Information
- info@greensummit.net
- Website
- http://www.greensummit.net