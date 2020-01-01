Company Profile
2020 Solar Ltd
Best Deals on Microgeneration endorsed
PV Electricity in the UK!
Better return on your investment than your bank.
MCS approved solar panel electricity generating
systems eligible for Government Feed in Tariff.
Nedap powerrouter inverter works on grid off grid and
with battery backup. It comes wwith free web monitoring as standard. Monitor you solar electricity
remotely from any pc and even your apple iphone
Wholesale Complete Kits Solar PV panel kits available
PV Electricity in the UK!
Better return on your investment than your bank.
MCS approved solar panel electricity generating
systems eligible for Government Feed in Tariff.
Nedap powerrouter inverter works on grid off grid and
with battery backup. It comes wwith free web monitoring as standard. Monitor you solar electricity
remotely from any pc and even your apple iphone
Wholesale Complete Kits Solar PV panel kits available
Contact Information
- Address
- 29 Harcombe Road, Cambridge, England Cb1 9pd 226
- Phone
- 01223247847
- sales@2020solar.com
- Website
- http://www.2020solar.com