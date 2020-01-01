2020 Solar Ltd

Best Deals on Microgeneration endorsed

PV Electricity in the UK!

Better return on your investment than your bank.

MCS approved solar panel electricity generating

systems eligible for Government Feed in Tariff.

Nedap powerrouter inverter works on grid off grid and

with battery backup. It comes wwith free web monitoring as standard. Monitor you solar electricity

remotely from any pc and even your apple iphone



Wholesale Complete Kits Solar PV panel kits available