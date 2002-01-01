Company Profile

2020 World Battery Industry Expo (WBE 2020)

2020 World Battery Industry Expo (WBE 2020) logo
WBE 2020 is expected to cover 40,000 m2 with an estimated 600+ Exhibitors. Up to now, over 380 world-renowned companies have confirmed their booth for 2020, partial leading brands, like CATL, BAK, Chilwee, BYD, Highstar, Great Power, Lishen, Sunwoda, Sinowatt, Cham Battery, Hange, Roofer, Joysun, BenQ, BTR, Fang'en, ETP, Superstar, Foryou, Decent, Tinci, Zhongtian Hongli, XCJ, SVOLT, Superior Graphite, Hesse Asia Ltd, etc.

Contact Information

Address
No.380, Mid of Yuejiang Road, Haizhu Distract, Guangzhou, Guangdong, Guangzhou, Asia 510000 45
Phone
862029806525

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