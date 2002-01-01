Company Profile
2020 World Battery Industry Expo (WBE 2020)
WBE 2020 is expected to cover 40,000 m2 with an estimated 600+ Exhibitors. Up to now, over 380 world-renowned companies have confirmed their booth for 2020, partial leading brands, like CATL, BAK, Chilwee, BYD, Highstar, Great Power, Lishen, Sunwoda, Sinowatt, Cham Battery, Hange, Roofer, Joysun, BenQ, BTR, Fang'en, ETP, Superstar, Foryou, Decent, Tinci, Zhongtian Hongli, XCJ, SVOLT, Superior Graphite, Hesse Asia Ltd, etc.
Contact Information
- Address
- No.380, Mid of Yuejiang Road, Haizhu Distract, Guangzhou, Guangdong, Guangzhou, Asia 510000 45
- Phone
- 862029806525
- grand.fi@grahw.com