Company Profile
JBS Solar & Wind LLC
JBS Solar and Wind LLC wind turbine and solar installations serving NJ PA MD NY DE sales and service. Large residential, commercial, and municipal installs. Specializing in 20kw to 50kw wind turbines in the five state area. Serving most states for installs over 100KW in Wind or Solar. NATE and SC&RA members. DOD, SBA, WBE, and NYSERDA certified
Contact Information
- Address
- 3315 Bayshore Road, Cape May, New Jersey 08204 227
- Phone
- 609-884-7373
- JBS@2JBS.com
- Website
- http://www.2JBS.com