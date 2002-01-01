2G Energy Inc

2G ENERGY is a leading manufacturer of combined heat and power (CHP) systems, with more than 3000 cogeneration plants installed. The company's CHP power plants guarantee extreme high energy efficiency, extracted and generated from biogas, landfill gas, sewage gas, coal mine gas, natural gas, syngas and biofuels. 2G ENERGY provides technologically advanced and clean systems to generate electricity and heat, while reducing CO2 emissions.