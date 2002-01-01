Company Profile
2nd Clean and Traditional Energy Congress
The 2nd Global Clean & Traditional Energy Congress will be held on December 04-05, 2025, in Milan, Italy, under the theme "Renewables for a Sustainable Future: Research & Innovation." This high-level international forum is designed to bridge the gap between research, industry, and policy in the evolving landscape of energy production and sustainability.
Publication Journals:
• Journal of Renewable and Sustainable Energy-AIP Publishing
Publication Journals:
• Journal of Renewable and Sustainable Energy-AIP Publishing
Contact Information
- Address
- Milan, Milan, Lombardy 20019 107
- Phone
- 8162970794
- Website
- https://globalctecongress.com/