350PPM is on a mission to reduce the amount of COâ‚‚ in the atmosphere to 350 parts per million and reduce COâ‚‚e (equivalent greenhouse gases) to similar levels. It operates as a central legal entity whose purpose is funding and assisting breakthrough environmental businesses. As a result, the companies selected for its portfolio are those that can make the biggest impact on reducing the level of COâ‚‚ per USD invested. It operates as an incubator and accelerator participating directly in the development of client companies to support success, and it's portfolio currently includes Eng8, Megawatt Mosaic, Organic Heat Exchangers and Pyrolysise.