Company Profile
360|Concept
Sustainable Communications Strategies: Guided by the firm belief that profitability and sustainability are not mutually exclusive, 360|Concept strives for maximum competitive advantage at minimum environmental cost. By actively listening to what you need and adding the ingredients required for effective communications strategies, creative design solutions and productive customer dialogue, we guarantee your competitive edge.
Contact Information
- Address
- Adenauerallee 134, Bonn, North Rhine-Westphalia 53113 83
- Phone
- +49 228 85426-79
- welcome@360concept.eu
- Website
- http://www.360concept.eu/en/