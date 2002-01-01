Company Profile
3megawatt
3megawatt has developed BluePoint, the largest and fastest growing asset management platform in the renewable energy industry. It replaces manual labor-intensive processes in renewable asset management with an easy-to-implement, easy-to-use and easy-to-maintain application.
Companies that use BluePoint have significantly improved efficiency, visibility and control over their renewable asset management activities. BluePoint manages 10GW of operating renewable assets in 20 different countries.
Companies that use BluePoint have significantly improved efficiency, visibility and control over their renewable asset management activities. BluePoint manages 10GW of operating renewable assets in 20 different countries.
Contact Information
- Address
- 101, California Street, San Francisco, California CA 94111 227
- Phone
- +1 (888) 991 3281
- hello@3megawatt.com
- Website
- http://www.3megawatt.com/