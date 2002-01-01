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Company Profile

3megawatt

3megawatt logo
3megawatt has developed BluePoint, the largest and fastest growing asset management platform in the renewable energy industry. It replaces manual labor-intensive processes in renewable asset management with an easy-to-implement, easy-to-use and easy-to-maintain application.

Companies that use BluePoint have significantly improved efficiency, visibility and control over their renewable asset management activities. BluePoint manages 10GW of operating renewable assets in 20 different countries.

Contact Information

Address
101, California Street, San Francisco, California CA 94111 227
Phone
+1 (888) 991 3281

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