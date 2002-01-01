3megawatt's BluePoint is the first and most complete platform of enterprise-class software designed to automate and control the entire renewable asset management lifecycle. It is a modern cloud-based software that offers a complete set of tools for asset management from one central place. The platform reduces operational risk and helps asset managers grow with complex portfolios. Trusted by IPPs, investors, utility, and service providers around world. It helps manage over 23 GW in 33 countries.