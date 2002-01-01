Company Profile
46 Nile Street Fairfield Heights 2165 NSW Australi
A closely knitted team of professional freelance graphic and web designers in Sydney, Australia, is offering creative and cost-effective services to all types of businesses, small or big, new or established. With a comprehensive range of services and tailored business packages, Pixel Hero works with you to build unique identity for your business, thereby facilitating and accelerating its growth
Contact Information
- Address
- Fairfield Heights, NSW, 2165 Australia 14
- Phone
- 4 3070 7340
- Chau_Ly04@ymail.com
- Website
- http://www.pixelhero.com.au/