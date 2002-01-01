Company Profile
5 Star Repair Services Inc.
5 Star Repair Service Inc. specializes in sub zero, air conditioning, heating, refrigerator, appliance, and 24 hour emergency repair services. 5 Star Repair Service Inc. is a full service ac service company with over 30 years of elite technical and customer service experience. No matter how big or small the job happens to be, we are here to help make sure your heating and air conditioning units are working efficiently.
Contact Information
- Address
- 11500 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77077 227
- Phone
- 281-380-9979
- Website
- http://subzero.us/