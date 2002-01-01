Company Profile
54 Nymark Avenue
First Choice Locksmith is one of the most reliable and dependable companies that provides locksmith services in Toronto and Greater Toronto area. They respond to both emergency and general purpose calls, 24 x 7. Apart from key cutting, lockout services and car locksmith services, they are also excellent in access controls, video monitoring equipment and safety vaults.
Contact Information
- Address
- north york, Ontario, M2J 2G9 Canada 39
- Phone
- 416-619-4912
- sherlock.gray@gmail.com
- Website
- http://www.fc-locksmith.com