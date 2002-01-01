Company Profile

5D Watts

5D Watts logo
5DWatts has developed a patent pending concentrated solar system that allows you to get heat and electricity from the sun with a single device!

Our units track the position of the sun. Our concentrated solar panel is one of the most efficient sun power production units. Sun power is concentrated on special cells, with a concentration ratio of 1:30

Contact Information

Address
1781 Independence, Florida, USA 34234 227
Phone
9418067540

Social Media