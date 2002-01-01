Company Profile
5D Watts
5DWatts has developed a patent pending concentrated solar system that allows you to get heat and electricity from the sun with a single device!
Our units track the position of the sun. Our concentrated solar panel is one of the most efficient sun power production units. Sun power is concentrated on special cells, with a concentration ratio of 1:30
Our units track the position of the sun. Our concentrated solar panel is one of the most efficient sun power production units. Sun power is concentrated on special cells, with a concentration ratio of 1:30
Contact Information
- Address
- 1781 Independence, Florida, USA 34234 227
- Phone
- 9418067540
- andrew@5dwatts.com
- Website
- http://www.5dwatts.com