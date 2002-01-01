Company Profile
6000L/H Pure Water Treatment With RO System
It is for Ghana Client's 6000L pure water treatment with RO system,it is full auto pure water produce line,include sand filter,carbon filter,resin filter,presicition filter,RO system and so on.
Our client's water sachet line.
Welcome Visit our factory and check our machines.
Our client's water sachet line.
Welcome Visit our factory and check our machines.
Contact Information
- Address
- NO.245 ZiYun road,HeFei city AnHui China, hefei, anhui 651988 227
- Phone
- 5156993135
- koyowaterss@hotmail.com