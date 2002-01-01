Company Profile

6000L/H Pure Water Treatment With RO System

It is for Ghana Client's 6000L pure water treatment with RO system,it is full auto pure water produce line,include sand filter,carbon filter,resin filter,presicition filter,RO system and so on.
Our client's water sachet line.

Welcome Visit our factory and check our machines.

Contact Information

Address
NO.245 ZiYun road,HeFei city AnHui China, hefei, anhui 651988 227
Phone
5156993135

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