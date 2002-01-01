Company Profile
7968 Arjons Drive #C1
Incego Systems is a distributor of Jenco instruments. With more than 35 years of manufacturing experience under its belt, its product range includes water quality instruments such as pH meters, portable pH meters, pH testers, conductivity meters and benchtop pH for field, laboratory and industrial applications. You are assured of getting quality products that meet your needs and with the exact specifications as desired, when you buy pH meter or any other pr
Contact Information
- Address
- San Diego, CA, 92126 United States 227
- Phone
- 800-763-2178
- cjenco@ymail.com
- Website
- http://www.jencostore.com