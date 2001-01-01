911 Restoration Long Beach is a company composed of total experts in the field of restoration work and services. We are totally dedicated to professionalism and that is why we are profoundly committed to making life easier for our clients after their property has experienced any kind of catastrophe. We will always arrive within 45 minutes to begin taking on the challenges of the situation so that the damages don't escalate. We are also available 24/7/365 for any emergency project at any time.