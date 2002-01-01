Company Profile
911 Restoration Minneapolis
911 Restoration Minneapolis is a forward thinking company that is completely focused on providing our customers with a new beginning after any type of restoration related disaster, from water damage to fire and smoke situations. Our teams of technicians are available 24/7/365 to take on challenges whenever they arise for people, and we can arrive within 45 minutes of the call for assistance too.
Contact Information
- Address
- 440 Pierce St. #103, Anoka, Minnesota 55303 227
- Phone
- (763)-225-2528