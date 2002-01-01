911 Restoration Washington DC is a company organized around the goal of making life easier for people after their property has been through a recent disaster of any kind. Our teams make sure to arrive within 45 minutes so that they can begin the challenging work of eliminating all of the damages and loss in your property. We are also available 24/7/365 so that even if there is a tragedy in the middle of the night on a holiday weekend, we can still take on the situation for you with ease.