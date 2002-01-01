Company Profile
93-95 Wigmore Street,Marlyebone,London W1U 1HH
Search for the latest jobs in Recruitment Consultancy on Chapmanblack, the employment Performance Improvement Jobs. Chapman Black UK-Europe's leading recruitment consultancy agency offers specialist recruitment services for management consulting jobs, recruitment consultancy, recruitment management consultant.
Contact Information
- Address
- Marlyebone, London, London United Kingdom 226
- Phone
- 4402071007777
- info@chapmanblack.co.uk
- Website
- http://www.chapmanblack.co.uk/