A&A Distribution (AAD) is the global distribution entity of AN Group Of Companies. We are aggressively distributing our products globally through our appointed country distributors. AN Group Of Companies specialized and focused on the global renewable energy industry.



We focused in Renewable Energy Industry Products which includes solar cells, solar panels, solar products, solar power supply systems, portable solar power system, solar basic home lighting system, solar water heater, solar streetlights, solar decorative garden lights, solar power system components -solar controllers, inverters and batteries and wind generation system.