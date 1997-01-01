Company Profile
A Webdyn
Webdyn is a French company formed in 1997. We design hardware and software solutions for Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communication for the industrial, audio-visual and residential markets.
In India Webdyn is engaged in the development of leading-edge technologies based on Internet protocols to provide innovative and cost-effective teleservices: remote maintenance, remote management and remote monitoring into the field of Solar PV.
Webdynsun allows you to perform remote management & Maint. of plant.
In India Webdyn is engaged in the development of leading-edge technologies based on Internet protocols to provide innovative and cost-effective teleservices: remote maintenance, remote management and remote monitoring into the field of Solar PV.
Webdynsun allows you to perform remote management & Maint. of plant.
Contact Information
- Address
- IFCCI, DLTA Complex, R K Khanna Stadium, 1 Africa Avenue, R K Puram, New Delhi, Delhi 110029 101
- Phone
- 01133974696
- Website
- http://www.webdyn.com