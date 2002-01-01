A1 SolarStore is a North American online store of solar equipment with the largest chain of fulfillment centers in the U.S. It was founded in 2017 in Miami, Florida by Alexey Kruglov and Sergey Fedorov. A1 SolarStore Magazine and YouTube channel teach about the basics of solar energy and the impact that it brings. A1 SolarStore participates in RE+ events to cooperate and stay in touch with the leaders of the American solar industry on a regular basis.