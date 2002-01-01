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Kannada Koota announces that free information about Kannada language and everything about Karnataka is now available for visitors to read. They invite viewers to visit their site to learn kannada language and get to know interesting tidbits on Karnataka state and its cities under one website.

These days, tourists are advice by the government to read up information about every country that they will visit as well as coordinate with local emb

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