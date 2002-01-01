Company Profile

Aapkikismat

Aapkikismat logo
I was a Civil Engineer with specialisation in transportation engineering to start my career with.
A particular house in my horoscope prompted me to study astrology and I am continuing to be astrology's pupil since then. Beside being an Vedic astrologer, I am a Vastuvid , Specialist of Ancient Indian science of Construction, a Graphologist aka a hand writing reader and a Gemmologist aka keen observer of natural and artificial gemstones.

Contact Information

Address
Aapki Kismat Consulting Pvt Ltd D-26, Sector-61, Noida, Noida, U.P 201301 101
Phone
+91-1204616161

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