Aapkikismat

I was a Civil Engineer with specialisation in transportation engineering to start my career with.

A particular house in my horoscope prompted me to study astrology and I am continuing to be astrology's pupil since then. Beside being an Vedic astrologer, I am a Vastuvid , Specialist of Ancient Indian science of Construction, a Graphologist aka a hand writing reader and a Gemmologist aka keen observer of natural and artificial gemstones.