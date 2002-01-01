Company Profile
Aapkikismat
I was a Civil Engineer with specialisation in transportation engineering to start my career with.
A particular house in my horoscope prompted me to study astrology and I am continuing to be astrology's pupil since then. Beside being an Vedic astrologer, I am a Vastuvid , Specialist of Ancient Indian science of Construction, a Graphologist aka a hand writing reader and a Gemmologist aka keen observer of natural and artificial gemstones.
A particular house in my horoscope prompted me to study astrology and I am continuing to be astrology's pupil since then. Beside being an Vedic astrologer, I am a Vastuvid , Specialist of Ancient Indian science of Construction, a Graphologist aka a hand writing reader and a Gemmologist aka keen observer of natural and artificial gemstones.
Contact Information
- Address
- Aapki Kismat Consulting Pvt Ltd D-26, Sector-61, Noida, Noida, U.P 201301 101
- Phone
- +91-1204616161
- aapkikismatpr@gmail.com
- Website
- http://www.aapkikismat.com