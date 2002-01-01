Company Profile
ABC Business Consulting, LLC
ABC Business Consulting - BusinessConsultingABC.com - is a woman owned company. Mary McCoy, the President, has a diverse and experienced background in banking, mortgage lending, taxes and medical billing. Frank Goley, the ABC business consultant, has over twenty years experience as a business owner, entrepreneur and consultant working with small and medium size companies in a wide range of industries on a global basis.
Contact Information
- Address
- Williamsburg, Williamsburg, VA 23188 227
- Phone
- 757-345-0968
- frankgoley123@gmail.com