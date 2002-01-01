Company Profile
ABS Energy Research
ABS is an independent energy market research company founded in 1990. We specialise in energy market research reports, energy market databases and energy market consulting as well as analysis and market forecasts. Our global energy market research reports cover the electricity, water and waste, gas, hydrogen, nuclear and the renewable energy markets.
Contact Information
- Address
- 8 Quarry Rd, London, SW18 2QJ 226
- Phone
- 44 (0) 20 8432 6378
- Website
- http://www.absenergyresearch.com