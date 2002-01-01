Company Profile

ABS Plastic Lockers Manufacturer Co., Ltd.

ABS Plastic Lockers Manufacturer Co., Ltd. logo
ABS Plastic Lockers Manufacturer Co., Ltd. is a professional manufacturer of ABS Plastic locker, matched lock and some accessories. Our team is working closely with you to tailor a solution to your needs. We specialize in providing high-quality ABS plastic storage lockers for school, office, supermarket, hotel, beach, gym, stadium, hospital, entertainment places and other suitable occasions.

Contact Information

Address
NO.31 HouShanTou Road, ShenQing Industrial Area, GuanKou Town, Xiamen, Fujian 361023 45
Phone
86-592-6369978

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