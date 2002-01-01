Company Profile
ABS Plastic Lockers Manufacturer Co., Ltd.
ABS Plastic Lockers Manufacturer Co., Ltd. is a professional manufacturer of ABS Plastic locker, matched lock and some accessories. Our team is working closely with you to tailor a solution to your needs. We specialize in providing high-quality ABS plastic storage lockers for school, office, supermarket, hotel, beach, gym, stadium, hospital, entertainment places and other suitable occasions.
Contact Information
- Address
- NO.31 HouShanTou Road, ShenQing Industrial Area, GuanKou Town, Xiamen, Fujian 361023 45
- Phone
- 86-592-6369978
- sales@toplockers.com
- Website
- http://www.toplockers.com