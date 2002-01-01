Company Profile
ACG (Shanghai) Ltd
ACG (Shanghai) is a professional organizer of high-level B2B events. We produce, conduct and coordinate
conferences, summits and forums in major business industries of global market. Our international conferences aim is to provide our participants with positive impact and help them achieve efficiency in their daily responsibilities while overcoming any possible challenges.
conferences, summits and forums in major business industries of global market. Our international conferences aim is to provide our participants with positive impact and help them achieve efficiency in their daily responsibilities while overcoming any possible challenges.
Contact Information
- Address
- Room J, 2F, Building 39, No. 52 Chengliu Road, Jiading District, Shanghai, PR China, Shanghai, Shanghai 201800 45
- Phone
- 0086-16621395407
- marketing@sh-acg.com
- Website
- http://sh-acg.com