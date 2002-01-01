ACME Cleantech Solutions Limited

The ACME Group is a leader in the field of energy management and innovative solutions for the wireless telecommunications and alternate energy sector. ACME is a pioneer in the development of green technology solutions that are capable of delivering a quick return on investment. With an existing portfolio of 67.5MW, ACME Solar, a joint venture company between ACME Cleantech Solutions Ltd, EDF Energies Nouvelles and EREN is committed to setting up large grid – connected solar power plants globally