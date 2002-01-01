Company Profile
ACO Mold CO.LTD
Aco Mold Co Limited, a China mold supplier located in Shenzhen, dedicates in injection mold tooling, manufacturing and plastic injection moulding services, offers custom injection mold making and plastic parts production for global companies.
Contact Information
- Address
- Buliding A, Fengzheng industrial Park, Fengzheng RD, ShiYan town, Bao'an district,Shenzhen,Guangdo, Shenzhen, Guangdong 518000 45
- Phone
- +86-755-8665 1200
- sales@acomold.com
- Website
- http://www.acomold.com/