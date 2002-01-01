Company Profile

ACO Mold CO.LTD

ACO Mold CO.LTD logo
Aco Mold Co Limited, a China mold supplier located in Shenzhen, dedicates in injection mold tooling, manufacturing and plastic injection moulding services, offers custom injection mold making and plastic parts production for global companies.

Contact Information

Address
Buliding A, Fengzheng industrial Park, Fengzheng RD, ShiYan town, Bao'an district,Shenzhen,Guangdo, Shenzhen, Guangdong 518000 45
Phone
+86-755-8665 1200

Social Media