Company Profile

ACT Bioenergy LLC

ACT Bioenergy LLC logo
ACT Bioenergy manufactures high-efficiency, commercial-scale biomass boiler systems in the range of 0.5-3.5 MMBtu/h.

The full-automated systems have exceptionally low emissions and achieve up to 90% efficency when burning wood chip or wood pellet fuel.

Contact Information

Address
30 Commerce Park Dr., Schenectady, NY 12309 USA
Phone
518-377-2349

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