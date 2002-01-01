Company Profile
ACT Bioenergy LLC
ACT Bioenergy manufactures high-efficiency, commercial-scale biomass boiler systems in the range of 0.5-3.5 MMBtu/h.
The full-automated systems have exceptionally low emissions and achieve up to 90% efficency when burning wood chip or wood pellet fuel.
The full-automated systems have exceptionally low emissions and achieve up to 90% efficency when burning wood chip or wood pellet fuel.
Contact Information
- Address
- 30 Commerce Park Dr., Schenectady, NY 12309 USA
- Phone
- 518-377-2349
- info@actbioenergy.com
- Website
- http://www.actbioenergy.com