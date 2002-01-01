The ACT "Alternative Clean Transportation" Expo, May 4-6, 2011 will showcase funding opportunities and emerging technologies that can fuel long-term success in fleet operations. ACT Expo will give high-volume fleets, regulators, funding agencies, stakeholder groups, and technology providers resources and connections to make advanced technology projects an everyday reality. All fuels and vehicle classes will be represented: electric, natural gas, propane, Biomethane, biofuel, and hydrogen.