Company Profile
Action Solar Installation of San Diego
Action Solar Installation of San Diego provides solar panel installation and solar repair services to home and business owners in San Diego who want the job done with care and skill. Prior to installation, we perform a free-of-charge energy performance analysis. We also provide custom solar panel design services. Each of our NEO-Volta certified team members enjoys planning, troubleshooting, and progressing through various projects.
Contact Information
- Address
- 6339 Nancy Ridge Dr, #101, San Diego, CA 92121 227
- Phone
- 7607274154
- info@actionsolar.net