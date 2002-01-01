Company Profile
Activ Solar
Activ Solar, headquartered in Vienna (Austria), is a global company focused on the development and manufacture of solar based technology. The company's main business areas include production of silicon products and development of large-scale photovoltaic installations. PJSC Semiconductor Plant, based in Zaporozhye, Ukraine, is a subsidiary of Activ Solar with Polysilicon production history dating back to 1964. Activ Solar develops finances and realizes large-scale solar energy projects.
Contact Information
- Address
- Wipplingerstrasse 35, Vienna, Vienna 1010 15
- Phone
- +43 1 253 31 61 50
- info@activsolar.com
- Website
- http://www.activsolar.com/