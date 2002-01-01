Company Profile
Activ8 Energies
As a solar specialist with so many years in the solar industry we have built up an enviable reputation with Europe's premier manufacturers. We have secured an exclusive supply of high quality, durable components. Not all imported components are suitable for Irish houses, so along with the manufacturers we have designed products specifically with Ireland's climate and architecture in mind.
Contact Information
- Address
- Shercock Road, Carrickmacross, Monaghan None 105
- Phone
- 1890 929 828
- info@activ8energies.com
- Website
- http://activ8energies.com/