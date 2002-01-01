Company Profile

Activ8 Energies

Activ8 Energies logo
As a solar specialist with so many years in the solar industry we have built up an enviable reputation with Europe's premier manufacturers. We have secured an exclusive supply of high quality, durable components. Not all imported components are suitable for Irish houses, so along with the manufacturers we have designed products specifically with Ireland's climate and architecture in mind.

Contact Information

Address
Shercock Road, Carrickmacross, Monaghan None 105
Phone
1890 929 828

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