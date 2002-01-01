Company Profile

Active Communications Europe Ltd

Active Communications Europe Ltd logo
Active Communications International, Inc (ACI) is a leader in conference planning and production. With offices in London, PoznaÅ„ and Pune, we produce world-class events focusing on areas of most relevance to our served industry sectors. We are dedicated to deliver high-quality, informative and value added strategic business conferences where audience members, speakers, and sponsors can transform their business, develop key industry contacts and walk away with new resources.

Contact Information

Address
25 Southampton Buildings, London, London, London WC2A 1AL 226
Phone
02031410606

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