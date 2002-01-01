Company Profile
Active Communications Europe Ltd
Active Communications International, Inc (ACI) is a leader in conference planning and production. With offices in London, PoznaÅ„ and Pune, we produce world-class events focusing on areas of most relevance to our served industry sectors. We are dedicated to deliver high-quality, informative and value added strategic business conferences where audience members, speakers, and sponsors can transform their business, develop key industry contacts and walk away with new resources.
Contact Information
- Address
- 25 Southampton Buildings, London, London, London WC2A 1AL 226
- Phone
- 02031410606
- mahsan@acieu.net