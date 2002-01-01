Based in Victoria BC Canada, Actuonix Motion Devices Inc is a private company dedicated to providing innovative and economical solutions for the growing needs of the emerging consumer electronics and commercial robotics markets. In business since 2005, Actuonix is a leading manufacturer and innovator in the micro motion marketplace.



Actuonix manufactures an full line of micro DC linear actuators that now boasts more than 160 unique models. Whatever your micro motion needs, we can help.