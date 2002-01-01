Company Profile
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting (ARC) is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years,
Contact Information
- Address
- Office No 201 Baner -Pashan link road, City, Maharashtra 411021 101
- Phone
- 8796819699